Derek Dodkins, who led 51st Pellon Scout Group, dedicated his life to scouting, said the group, and will leave a lasting legacy.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I pass on the terrible news that our former group scout leader Derek Dodkins has passed away early this morning,” posted 51st Pellon Scouts.

"This is a massive loss to our group, his family and the scouting community as whole.

Former leader of 51st Pellon Scout Group Derek Dodkins

"A real hero if there ever was one, he guided us, persevered with us, and stood shoulder to shoulder with us in our formative years.

"Our children have grown up with having Derek around them and they will be devastated upon hearing this terrible news.

"He dedicated his life to scouting, his contribution leaving a lasting legacy and light that will continue to shine for years to come.