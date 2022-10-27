Detectives investigating disappearance of Brighouse man becoming extremely concerned for his welfare

Mark Davies

Mark Davies 53, was last seen at 00.15am on Monday 17 October on CCTV on Albion Street in Leeds City Centre.

Officers believe Mr Davies may be sleeping rough in Leeds City Centre.

Mr Davies is from Brighouse but has links to Bradford and was last seen in Leeds.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie (pictured), dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

Detective Inspector Tom Levitt from Bradford CID said:

“We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mark, he is a vulnerable man.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries in Leeds and would appeal to homeless charities in Leeds City Centre for any information on his whereabouts.

“He has no access to a phone or any money that we’re aware of.

“We are following up lines of enquiries of a potential sighting in Shipley and would continue to appeal to the public who may have seen Mark over the last 10 days.

“Mark if you are reading this, please let us know you are safe and well, your family are worried about your welfare.”

