Developer determined to make greenspace a differentiator at Hipperholme's Crosslee Park

An artists' impression of the site

Recent work completed by Smeeden Foreman for Crosslee Park looked to create a multi-functional green infrastructure framework and landscape strategy for the mixed-use development, proposing several green benefits.

Key take-outs from the landscape strategy for Crosslee Park included:

-The retention of approximately 63% of the existing broadleaf woodland to the north and east of the site, including woodland management

- Green streets - trees planted in front gardens, where appropriate, using native species such as silver birch, oak, wild cherry and rowan

- A footpath connection from the proposed residential area into the woodland, with the two areas of woodland connected by new native tree planting

- Bat and bird boxes installed within woodland areas

Additionally, the strategy sees the implementation of a new Green corridor which includes native shrub mix planting to form green links and wildlife connections across the site as well as a cycle and pedestrian route, natural play area with log piles, stepping stones, rocks and dead hedge, set amongst new trees with wildflower margins.

New recreational opportunities within the green corridor and open space provided at the site would be available for existing residents of the area, as well as new ones, to explore and enjoy.

Commenting on the potential development’s greenspace, Crosslee Properties director David Ross, said: “When you visit the land, you get a feel for the vast greenery, and we want to ensure we keep this feeling for all visitors and residents.

“We feel strongly that this simply isn’t the case with all modern developments and that with the greenspace we have, as well as what is planned, Crosslee Park actually has a differentiator that will make it a joy for people to spend their time.

“When people are surrounded by trees and nature they’re happier and we hope a blend of this, alongside the convenience of the location, will truly set Crosslee Park apart.”

Situated on Crosslee’s former manufacturing site, Crosslee Properties’ objective is to transform their brownfield site into a thriving, new mixed-use development for Hipperholme and its surrounding areas.

To deliver further sustainable benefits for the local community, there will be electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at all properties, communal EV charging in car parks and an onsite EV car club for use by residents of Hipperholme and Crosslee Park.