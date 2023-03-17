Dewsbury, Halifax and Wakefield chosen as locations to host public screenings of the King's Coronation in May

Thousands of people will have the opportunity to gather at public screenings to celebrate the historic moment in towns and cities across the four nations of the UK.

Locations include Dewsbury Library, the Piece Hall in Halifax and Pontefract Castle.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Their Majesties will be crowned in the same location as Her Late Majesty The Queen 70 years ago.

The Piece Hall, Halifax

More than £1million has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the screens.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

A celebratory weekend for the Coronation will see local authorities host events including cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases and creative games and competitions.

Pontefract Castle

There will be a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, where thousands of members of the public will be in the audience.

Iconic locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Across the weekend, tens of thousands of Coronation “Big Lunches” and street parties will be held in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

Big Lunches take place across the UK annually and last year they raised more than £22million for local charities.

Dewsbury Library

