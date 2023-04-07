Did used to work at Crossley Carpets? Coffee morning for workers of historic Halifax carpet factory

As part of Local History Month, Dean Clough, The Arts Charity at Dean Clough, Calderdale Libraries and West Yorkshire Archive Service are hosting a ‘Memories of Crossleys’ coffee morning.

The event will celebrate the history of the Halifax-based company at Dean Clough who were once the largest carpet manufacturer in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former employees, family members of past workers or anyone who has a connection to the firm is being invited to share their stories at Dean Clough’s Crossley Gallery between 10.30am and noon on Tuesday, May 16.

Dean Clough, Halifax

Attendees are being encouraged to bring donations for the ‘Lost Workers’ - a permanent exhibition displaying items once belonging to workers at Crossley Carpets, from socks and scarves to copies of passports and birth certificates.

West Yorkshire Archive Service will be bringing some of the items in their Crossley Carpets archive to display on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a ‘memory tree’, where guests can write down their memories of Crossleys so they can be remembered through the years.

The event is free and open to the public with no need to book.

Crossley Carpets was a founded in 1804 by John Crossley and produced carpets for hugely- prestigious locations including Buckingham Palace and the White House.

It was closed in 1982 and the site is now home to art galleries, bars, restaurants, cafés, shops, gyms and a hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad