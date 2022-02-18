Did you know that these 12 famous people lived in Calderdale?

Of course we couldn’t do a list with everyone who is famous who has lived in the borough, but here are some people you know – and some you may be surprised to know - lived, worked or was born in Calderdale.
1. Anne Lister, Halifax
Halifax diarist Anne Lister was a landowner and lived at Shibden Hall in the 19th century. The story of her life has recently been brought to our screens on the hit TV show Gentleman Jack.
2. Shirley Crabtree, Halifax
Shirley Crabtree, better known as Big Daddy, was an English professional wrestler. He was born in 1930 in Halifax and was known for having a a record-breaking 64-inch chest.
3. Ted Hughes, Mytholmroyd
Poet Ted Hughes was born in Mytholmroyd and served as Poet Laureate from 1984 until his death in 1998. He was also married to American poet Sylvia Plath from 1956 until her death in 1963 at the age of 30.
4. Hannah Cockroft, Halifax
Champion wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft was born and brought up in Halifax, She has won five gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics as well as a number of world championship titles.