Directors at Elland frim take on gruelling trek in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Directors at an Elland company have raised more than £34,000 for charity after completing a gruelling 26-mile trek.

More used to walking on their own paving than through muddy fields, eight Marshalls Directors completed the sponsored walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

With their focus firmly on raising as much as possible for the charity, the directors took a challenging route from the Marshalls quarry at Ramsbottom, Lancashire, to the head office in Elland .

Through fields, down country lanes and over many steep hills, the team were spurred on by the rising donations from colleagues, suppliers, partners and customers.

Peter Hallit, Group Trading Director, said: “It’s been great to take part in the Miles for Macmillan challenge; luckily we had good weather and we even finished ahead of schedule.

"Macmillan Cancer Support is a fantastic charity which means a lot to many of us. We launched our two year charity partnership with them in March and our goal is to raise over £200,000 in that time.”

The marathon challenge has raised over £17,000 in online and offline donations for Macmillan Cancer Support – the sum has been matched by Marshalls themselves, bringing the total to £34,000 to date. This figure will pay for over 1,000 hours of nursing care.

Jenny Bull, Corporate Partnership Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support said; “We’re thrilled that the Marshalls Executive team have taken on this epic challenge in aid of Macmillan.

"We cannot thank them enough for their incredible efforts.

"The money they have raised will fund over 1,000 hours of vital nursing care hours from our Macmillan nurses, providing physical, financial and emotional support to people living with cancer.”