The map, which details the accessibility of streets in the town centre along with blue badge parking, accessible toilets and more, was first published in 2018 but is now fully updated to September 2022.

​Previous editions have been useful for ​residents and ​visitors to the town​. Websites for local events, such as the Folk Roots Festival​​​,​ have included links to the map​.​

The new map is available to view and print at hebdenroydtowncouncil.gov.uk

Hebden Bridge

New additions to the map include locations of all public seats in the town centre. There are many changes since the last map was produced as shops, cafes and other businesses have changed hands since the last update in 2020, due to lockdowns and effects of the Covid pandemic.

A spokesperson said: "We are delighted to include The Trades Club in our step-free guide for the first time, as it now has a wheelchair lift from the ground floor ​side ​entrance to the upstairs Trades Club. It also has a new accessible toilet downstairs, so that many disabled people can now access this nationally famous music venue.”

The access map and guide is one of many things which HBDAF does to improve access to life for disabled people in the Hebden Bridge area. They also consult with businesses, charities and public bodies to improve access to existing and planned places, events and services.

"We really need new members to help us with our work, and to tell us their access suggestions, concerns and experiences. We welcome all disabled people, neurodivergent people and those with long-term health conditions.

“We especially welcome younger disabled people to join us so we can better represent our diverse local disabled community.

“We also welcome non-disabled people as Associates to help us with our work."

The next HBDAF meeting is on Monday, October 17 at 3pm by zoom video link. Contact [email protected] for details, or phone 01422 844914.

