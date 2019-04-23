Disability Partnership Calderdale handed £186,000 funding boost

Disability Partnership Calderdale has received a National Lottery Community Fund award of £186,000 over three years.

The award includes funding for new communication equipment for open meetings, venue hire, and the employment of development and administration workers.

Disability Partnership Calderdale’s Secretary, Malcolm Kielty MBE, said: “Our aim is to reach communities from all areas across Calderdale and connect with people with a range of physical and/or sensory impairments, enabling them to have a voice, be listened to, respected, valued and able to make a difference.”

The organisation works in partnership with commissioners, planners and service providers to raise awareness of issues of concern to disabled people. Many

improvements can be made to the way facilities and services are planned and delivered to remove barriers and maximise access to mainstream and specialist

services for disabled people.

Malcolm said: “We want to enable disabled people in Calderdale to live as independently as possible, and to create a better future for disabled people in

Calderdale.

“We wish to thank those who take part in the National Lottery for their support.”