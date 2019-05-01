Disability Partnership Calderdale launch National Lottery Community Fund project

Disability Partnership Calderdale have launched their National Lottery Community Fund project at The Kings Centre in Halifax.

The Mayor of Calderdale helped open the launch event, which also featured refreshments, information stalls and a dance workshop.

Mayor of Calderdale Marcus Thompson, with the bord of the Disability Partnership Calderdale, during launch of their National Lottery Community Fund, three year project, The Kings Centre, Halifax

The partnership has been awarded £186,000 over the next three years, which includes funding for new communication equipment for open meetings, venue hire, and the employment of development and administration workers.

The organisation works in partnership with commissioners, planners and service providers to raise awareness of issues of concern to disabled people. Many improvements can be made to the way facilities and services are planned and delivered to remove barriers and maximise access to mainstream and specialist services for disabled people.