In the forest above Loch Lochy on the Great Glen ride.

The challenge will be especially significant to rider David Wilson, who, ably supported by his wife Helen, never shies away from a challenge.

David, a former fell runner, was given an all clear from cancer before he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after his diagnosis, a chance meeting in a West Pennine moorland café with a few of the EMpowered people riders was the start of their adventure with the charity.

David and Helen Wilson on the Gren Glen Adventure in 2022 with Helen’s original Pilot Bike

The charity, based in Walsden, initially funded and built a bike train for them which consist of a pilot bike with an electric motor and an attached modified recumbent bike. This bike train has been constantly adapted to cope with David’s mobility deterioration.

The brakes can now be operated from Helen’s pilot bike and the gearing system was replaced with an electronic shifter. This has now been further adapted to a allow gear changes by means of a suck and blow mouthpiece, masterminded by one of the trustees, to enable David to continue riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of a recent funding campaign, Helen’s pilot bike has now been replaced with a new purpose built e-bike.

Setting out from EMpowered People’s base in Todmorden, the ten disabled cyclists and their support team intend to cover a distance of 250 miles over the course of eight days in June.

Bob Ainsworth on the Great Glen Adventure

Day one will see the riders head for a overnight stay just outside Lancaster and day two a short ride to the port at Heysham followed by a sail to the Isle of Man with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the following five days the team will tour the many areas of the island, taking in many of its most challenging hills before, on Wednesday, June 14, meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer at his residence.

Helen Wilson said: “We know our time together is short, and we are determined not to waste a single day of what we have left. EMpowered people are helping us make every moment count!”

Each of the ten disabled cyclists has differing disabilities and each face their own unique challenges in doing this epic ride.

Bob Ainsworth, 74, fell from some height resulting in a broken neck and spine. Having spent four weeks in hospital completely immobile and wearing a support brace and collar, EMpowered people converted his bike to an e-bike allowing him to start riding again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary McNulty, who suffers from Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, is another keen cyclist who has moved from a standard bike to an e-bike and now to a powered recumbent as her condition has declined.

EMpowered people enable people with disabilities to tackle physical challenges that would otherwise be impossible for them. Each disabled rider has a dedicated able-bodied support rider and extra back-up is provided in the form of a purpose built support vehicle.