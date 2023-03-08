Disgusting dog owners leave 137 bags of poo at popular Halifax beauty spot
The team at one of Calderdale’s most popular walking locations has made a plea to dog owners after discovering a staggering number of poo bags littered around the beauty spot.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
One of the workers at Ogden Water Nature Reserve said he cleared 137 bags of dog poo in just one day.
The disgusting waste was thrown into vegetation, left hanging on trees and even pushed into wall crevices.
He said: “If you walk your dog, please bag up the poo and put it in a bin.”