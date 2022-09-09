News you can trust since 1853
HRH the Queen visits Halifax and the Piece Hall

DO NOT PUBLISH YET: Remembering the Queen: Looking back at pictures from when the Queen visited Halifax back in 2004

Following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II we’re remembering the most recent time she came to Halifax.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am

It was the first time in over 50 years that the people of Halifax have had a chance to see the Queen when she visited the town's Piece Hall and Halifax High School in 2004. Here we look at back at her visit.

1. Royal Visit

Royal Visit HRH Queen and Prince Philip Duke of Edingburgh in Halifax at Piece Hall back in 2004

Photo: cr

2. Royal Visit

Royal Visit HRH Queen and Prince Philip Duke of Edingburgh in Halifax at Piece Hall in 2004

Photo: cr

3. Royal Visit

Royal Visit HRH Queen and Prince Philip Duke of Edingburgh in Halifax at Piece Hall in 2004

Photo: cr

4. Royal Visit

Royal Visit HRH Queen and Prince Philip Duke of Edingburgh in Halifax at Piece Hall in 2004

Photo: cr

