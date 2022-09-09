DO NOT PUBLISH YET: Remembering the Queen: Looking back at pictures from when the Queen visited Halifax back in 2004
Following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II we’re remembering the most recent time she came to Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am
It was the first time in over 50 years that the people of Halifax have had a chance to see the Queen when she visited the town's Piece Hall and Halifax High School in 2004. Here we look at back at her visit.
