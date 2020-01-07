Do you have what it takes to be an on-call firefighter?

West Yorkshire Fire Service are on the hunt for new recruits for their on-call fire stations.

On-call firefighters deal with incidents such as property fires, road traffic collisions, chemical spills, to animal rescues, flood and storm damage.

On-call firefighter Amanda May.

They must be available to respond from home and/or work which must be within one mile of the on-call station.

They carry a pager and must be able to get to the fire station within five minutes of a call during the times they have booked available to cover.

Recruits are usually required to commit to between 50 to 120 hours a week, in order to fulfil the duties of the on-call station.

Applicants must pass a five stage application process, including an application form, proof of level 2 qualifications in literacy and numeracy, physical test, interview and a medical examination.

Richard Gordon.

There are ten on-call stations in West Yorkshire: Mytholmroyd, Featherstone, Holmfirth, Ilkley, Meltham, Mirfield, Otley, Silsden, Skelmanthorpe, Slaithwaite.

Amanda May is an on-call firefighter at Mytholmroyd fire station.

She has been working as an on-call firefighter for 11 years after an advert convinced her to give it a go.

Amanda said: “I was working renovating properties but I had always fancied a job in the Army, Police or Fire Service.

“I was 40 when I joined but it just shows you that age is not a barrier to trying something new.

“I love the fact that I get to help people, being there for them when they are in a stressful situation and helping them through it. I like being part of an amazing team and being able to give something back to the community. I’ve learnt lots of new skills and would encourage anyone to join as an on-call firefighter.”

Amanda has also previously worked for the Fire Service’s Youth Engagement Team and loved the Fire Service so much she applied to become a whole time firefighter three years ago and now also works at Halifax Fire Station.

Richard Gordon, or ‘Flash’ to his friends, is an on-call firefighter in Mirfield.

“I got into the role originally as I worked as a postman so I could offer my afternoons and evenings to be available for the role of on-call firefighter - and I thought it would be a great way of giving back to the local community.”

“It’s got to the point now where I’m pretty well known in Mirfield. Most shops know I’m on call if I run out suddenly while I’m in there, which is good!

“I’m really proud to live and work in Mirfield, it’s a lovely place, everyone knows each other and it’s a really nice community. You often know the person affected by an incident so you can add an increased personal touch to your response, which is really nice.

“If you’re thinking it’s something you might like to do my message would be to give it a go regardless of age or experience! You learn loads of skills, get to work with a great group of people and get to protect the fantastic community here – it’s brilliant," he said.

For more information or to apply, visit the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service website.