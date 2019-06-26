Don’t miss this year’s Calderdale Business Awards

The area’s most brilliant awards night is in preparation … don’t miss the prestigious Calderdale Business Awards 2019.

You can enter yourselves or nominate a business or business person who deserves recognition.

Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019

It’s free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Calderdale business calendar.

We are inviting entries from companies with a great story to share at a glitzy black tie event and ceremony being held at The Arches, Dean Clough, on Thursday, 14 November.

This year we’ve open the awards up for the first time to the whole of the Calder Valley and are excited to welcome entries from a variety of new businesses from across the district.

To enter your business is any categories please visit our website www.calderdalebusinessawards.co.uk. The closing date for entries is Thursday, 3 October.