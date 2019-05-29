Donations enable Overgate Hospice to buy new kitchen equipment

Overgate Hospice has been handed nearly £4,000 to pay for a new freezer and dishwasher in their kitchen.

The money has been donated by Bradford-based cash plan provider Sovereign Health Care and Leeds Building Society Foundation.

Yvonne Mellor, Catering Manager at Overgate Hospice, said: “We make all our meals freshly on site and provide food for families as well as staff, so having the right equipment is incredibly important to us.

“The old freezer was a domestic one and we couldn’t fit in the amount we needed to keep up to demand. The dishwasher we had was five years old and required numerous repairs, so the funding came just at the right time.

“Without kind gifts like these from both local and national foundations, we would struggle to have up-to-date equipment while providing the highest standards of end of life care for the terminally ill in Calderdale.”