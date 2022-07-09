Donations flood in for devoted Sowerby Bridge mum who collapsed on the school run

As reported by the Courier, Donna Taylor died last week after complaining of a sore head and then collapsing as she was taking her five-year-old to school.

Despite paramedics working for an hour to try to help her, she could not be saved. Her family have been told she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Donations for the fundraiser - started to help meet funeral costs and support Donna's four children - have since been pouring in.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Taylor was a devoted mum

Messages left by donators include: "So sad to hear that someone so young has passed away, especially when they leave behind children. I really hope you manage to raise enough to not only give her a good send off but to also have enough left over to help the kids as well."

Another said: "My heart goes out to all the family and friends. My thoughts are with you all."

Family member Kealy Smith told the Courier earlier this week: "She lived for her children. You never saw her without a child.

"Everything she did was for them."

She added: "It happened so quickly and they hadn't planned for this. Due to her young age, nothing had ever been put into place for when she's gone and for her children's sake, we would like to give her the best send off possible, as it's the least she would deserve."