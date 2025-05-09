'Donations flood in for funeral of baby with devastating heart issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donations have been flooding in for a fundraiser to give a beloved baby girl from Halifax “the best send off”.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty Mae Fox was diagnosed with two catastrophic heath conditions before she was even born – but went on to defy medical expectations.

When she arrived in December, doctors told her mum Lisa they did not know how long the little girl would live for – and she may not even survive the journey home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazing medics, Liberty Mae survived for more than four months and was put on a transplant list for a new heart.

Liberty Mae Fox.

A specialist told Lisa a pioneering new machine would be used for the transplant and Liberty Mae would be the youngest person in the world to have a transplant using it.

But the baby girl came down with bronchitis and died at the end of last month, just before she reached 18 weeks old.

"She fought to the very end,” said Lisa.

"I will miss that little girl more than anything – she was my entire world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we would get a new heart and fix her. It was a massive risk but we were prepared to chance this to save her. Sadly we didn't make this moment.

"But Liberty has touched so many peoples hearts in her short time on Earth. She's shown me bravery strength and inspiration.

"My daughter was a miracle.”

A fundraiser has been launched by a family friend to contribute to funeral costs which has attracted more than 80 donations so far and raised more than £2,100.