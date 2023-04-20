News you can trust since 1853
Donations pour in for funeral of much-loved Halifax woman Gaynor Louise Stammers

An appeal has been launched to help fund the funeral for a Halifax woman who died last weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read

Tributes have been pouring in for Gaynor Louise Stammers, who died last Saturday.

A passionate supporter of road safety charity The Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation, she has been described as a “beautiful soul” who has “left “many fond memories and shoes no one can fill”.

An online fundraiser is hoping to raise £3,000 towards her funeral, and has already collected more than £1,200.

Gaynor Louise StammersGaynor Louise Stammers
On the page, her brother Macca Stammers has said: “We are all overwhelmed by the offers of support through this but what we need is help to raise as much funds as possible so everyone of us that loved her can give her the send off she so deserves.

"Anything at all will be so grateful and appreciated and go towards her funeral.”

To donate, visit the appeal on Go Fund Me.

As reported by the Courier, The Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation paid tribute to Gaynor earlier this week.

The charity posted on Facebook: “It is with a very heavy heart that we have to announce the tragic loss of someone who was very passionate and supportive of our charity.

"She was close to the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure to meet her over the years on the many Walk4Naomi treks she participated in.

"Gaynor Louise Stammers, we are left beyond broken at your passing.

“Gaynor has left many fond memories and shoes no one can fill.

"She was always great fun to be around and created many laughs with her antics, often the butt of many jokes about her £3 walking pumps.

"But she bossed the walk with no blisters whilst others suffered. She had the last laugh

"Gaynor sadly passed away yesterday and we are profoundly heartbroken. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and all that knew and love her at this extremely difficult time.

“Some people leave too many good memories to ever be forgotten.”

