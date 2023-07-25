Trustees and Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch have awarded grants to successful applicants from the Doreen Pickles Memorial Fund.

Ms Pickles was a weaver, trade union leader, lecturer and member of Halifax Labour Party.

Upon her death in December 2020, she left money to the trustees of her estate to be spent “advancing women’s involvement in progressive politics and campaigns”.

More than £16,000 has been handed out from the fund

Ms Lynch was approached by the trustees to help develop and administer a scheme to allocate the money.

“I want to thank everyone who applied to the fund as we heard from some inspirational local women with amazing ideas,” said Ms Lynch.

"The trustees and I felt sure that Doreen would have approved of the projects that we have chosen to support and we are looking forward to seeing the results.”

Among the successful applicants were Lucy Arden and Miranda Roszkowski, who use the cash to deliver a project entitled ‘Woven Warriors’.

The initiative aims to celebrate local women’s stories and will involve a series of workshops where women of all backgrounds can come together to learn basic weaving skills and work towards creating a final piece to be displayed as a long-term tribute to Ms Pickles, her values and her love for her town.

They said they were honoured to have been chosen for the grant.