Dorothy is rewarded for 40 years of service in her community

The Annual Parish Meeting of Blackshaw Parish Council brought to an end forty years of service on the council for Dorothy Sutcliffe of Blackshaw Head.

Her long term of office as a councillor began in July of 1979, when too few councillors stood for election that year, and she volunteered to be coopted.

Edith Bowman collecting her award

Dorothy is widely recognised in the local area for her commitment, her knowledge and her community-spirited attitude. In 2012, she was made an Honorary Freewoman of the Parish.

Chairman of the council, Grayde Bowen, said: “Dorothy’s knowledge of all things to do with our parish is second to none, and she will be sorely missed from the council. However we are sure she will continue to play an important role in the community, not least when new councillors come knocking on her door to make use of her razor sharp memory.”

On accepting the award, Dorothy said that she was delighted to have served with some excellent councillors over the years, and was extremely proud of the community in Blackshaw Head.

Before Dorothy left the parish council, one of the final decisions she took part in was the awarding of the Annual Blackshaw Community Award, which this year was presented to Edith Bowman, of Blackshaw Head.

The recognition was awarded to her for the huge amounts of unsung work that she has done in the parish.

This has included a funding drive which resulted in the purchase of a defibrillator in the village, organising first aid training, organising community Get-Togethers (in memory of Jo Cox MP), helping with the fete, the twice yearly village clean-up, and generally being someone who gives their time freely to support the community wherever possible.

Despite initially thinking that the parish council must have got it wrong, she accepted the award with a characteristically humble speech that underlined the fact that it was the entire community of Blackshaw Head that should be celebrated.

