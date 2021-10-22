Doves cancel 2022 gigs including concert at Halifax's Piece Hall because of mental health issues

The band will no longer play next summer. Photo by Frank Ralph

The band were due to play at the historic building in June 2022 but The Piece Hall has confirmed to the Courier that the gig has been cancelled.

The band have said mental health issues mean that performing live is not possible now or in the immediate future.

"We are gutted to have to say that all our upcoming live dates have to be cancelled," they said.

"Our sincere apologies go out to everyone who has bought tickets.

"It's news that we are finding incredibly difficult to put into words, knowing none will lessen your disappointment.

"Honestly, we feel it too. We have to take each other's welfare as seriously as the music and, sadly, mental health issues simply mean that performing live isn't possible for us at this time or for the immediate future."

Jimi Godwin, from Doves, said: "I’m unfortunately unable to commit to forthcoming Doves live dates, meaning they have to be cancelled.

"My decision to bow out, is believe me, not something I’ve taken lightly. One should never apologise for having issues with their mental health, but I do want to say ‘sorry’ to all that have bought tickets. I’m truly grateful for the patience, love and understanding of my brothers Andy, Jez and Rebelski.

"I’m also incredibly grateful for the support, love and appreciation folks have shown for Doves’ music over the years. The reception ‘The Universal Want’ received, our first LP in 11 years left us immensely proud. What fantastic affirmation of Jez, Andy and I. Sunshine in these tumultuous times. Thank you."