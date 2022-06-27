Dozens of new affordable homes built in part of Halifax

The regeneration of the former Abbey Park estate in Illingworth - Valley Heights - consists of 83 homes.

Of these, 63 are being let via affordable rent and the rest have been sold through shared ownership via Together Homes.

The development comprises 42 three-bedroom houses, 33 two-bedroom houses and eight two-bedroom bungalows.

A group including MP for Halifax Holly Lynch were invited to see the finished development in Illingworth on Friday

The homes were built by Lovell, who employed five apprentices from the area for the project, and created thanks to the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership - a partnership between Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch, who was one of the visitors invited to see the complete development on Friday, said: “My office is contacted everyday by those in need of high-quality, affordable homes. It was great to see the 82 new homes that have been built at Abbey Park in Illingworth.

"I'm especially pleased that five local apprentices were employed to help complete the works.”

Hilary Brady, Director of Development for Together Housing, said: “Our strong partnership work and support from Homes England has enabled us build these new homes in Halifax.

"As a social landlord it is important for us to ensure that we provide affordable and good quality homes. Visiting the development and seeing these properties occupied gives me confidence that we at Together Housing are helping to build local communities and bring positive change in the lives of local people.”

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “Thanks to a real team effort, it’s great to see the new, high-quality homes completed and having a positive impact on local people’s lives.

"The Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership has brought much-needed affordable housing to Illingworth and a previously unused site back into use.

"This complements the major ongoing investment into an exciting future for North Halifax, and the wider regeneration across the whole borough, in support of our vision to create vibrant and sustainable places.”

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “At Lovell, we’re committed to creating communities that people can thrive in and be proud to call home. It’s been a pleasure to work with Together Housing on the Valley Heights developments, while bringing fantastic affordable housing to Illingworth, Halifax.

"Now that the site is complete, we are excited to welcome the buyers into their new homes, which we hope they love as much as we do.”