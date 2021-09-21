Dozens of volunteers help clean up Sowerby Bridge during Big Litter Pick

Over 50 keen helpers of all ages and backgrounds helped remove more than 70 bags of litter from 11 districts of the town in less than two hours.

The mammoth pick started in the town centre and concluded by linking up with another local event run entirely by volunteers, The Crow Wood Park Great Get Together, where Sowood Women’s Institute had baked cakes for all the litterpickers.

LitterfreeSB founder and Chair Justine Riccomini said: “Both events are a fantastic example of how ordinary people can help address serious local issues by uniting as a community.”

She praised the tireless work of all volunteers and expressed thanks to the support given by other local groups including, the Scouts, Sowood Women’s Institute, Friends of Crow Wood Park and Pimp My Pellon litter pickers from Halifax, who came to join in the fun.