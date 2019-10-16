Drag Queens raise £2000 for charity

The glamorous event raised funds for Christie Cancer charity, Halifax Samaritans and the Orange Box Choir.

The charity extravaganza took place at Arden Road Social Club in Halifax and featured performances from Dame Shirley Bazzey, Miss Mindy Minogue and Miss Peggy Tout. The event also had music from Callum Butterworth and DJ Steve Lewis.

"All of the drag queens did an amazing job. The Orange Box Choir opened up the evening in true style, followed by Dame Shirley Bazzey who was the mistress of ceremonies. DJ Steve Lewis from Manchester held the entire evening together. Mindy and Peggy performed a full drag cabaret show and Callum Butterworth sang during the interval," said event organiser Craig Smith.

As well as the performances, there was a pie and peas supper, charity raffle and auction. Prizes included a gin hamper and car repair vouchers for Halifax Panel Craft.

"I personally want to thank everyone who helped make the night a success. The event would not have been possible without everyone who kindly gave up their free time to help out," said Mr Smith.