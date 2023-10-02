Dramatic photo shows firefighters dealing with car blaze in part of Halifax this evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The white car is understood to have set alight at around 6pm on Boothtown Road at its junction with Heap Street in Boothtown.

This dramatic shot was taken by Hayden Gonzales.

There was some traffic disruption while the flames were put out and the car was left severely damaged.

The car was left severely damaged

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.