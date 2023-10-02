Dramatic photo shows firefighters dealing with car blaze in part of Halifax this evening
The white car is understood to have set alight at around 6pm on Boothtown Road at its junction with Heap Street in Boothtown.
This dramatic shot was taken by Hayden Gonzales.
There was some traffic disruption while the flames were put out and the car was left severely damaged.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.
For non-emergencies, fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit the service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/ or call 01274 682311.