Dominique Rankin-Gray and her husband Jack had just pulled onto the driveway of their house in Norton Tower on Sunday evening after visiting Manchester’s Sea Life Centre with their five-month-old Willow when they saw smoke coming from the glovebox.

"I was just unclipping my daughter from her car seat when I saw the smoke,” said Dominique.

"I went inside and my husband went to get some water to cool it down when he came running back saying the car was on fire.”

The car on fire in Norton Tower in Halifax

She said it took 30 seconds for the BMW to be engulfed in flames and just five minutes for the whole vehicle to be destroyed.

"Me and my little girl and our five dogs were locked inside the house unable to get our due to how much smoke there was and how big the flames were,” she said.

"Luckily, the firefighters came and managed to control the fire but the car was completed melted by the time they got here.”

The heat of the blaze smashed three of the windows of the family’s home, melted their front door and fence, set fire to their artificial grass and incinerated their pram.

The family had enjoyed a day at Manchester's Sea Life Centre before the drama

The couple have been left in shock and facing the prospect of finding the money for a new car, which they rely on heavily for work and doctors appointments.

"Unfortunately insurance will not cover anything as we only had a temporary third partly policy as we were going to be selling the car next week,” said Dominique.