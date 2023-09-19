Drivers advised to allow more time to travel as M62 lane closures in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways is putting the closures in place on the M62 westbound at junction 25 (Clifton) to protect drivers, as well as the workforce replacing the parapets on the bridges carrying the M62 over the A644 near Brighouse.

There will be 24/7 hard shoulder closures on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways of the M62 in this area.

As a further safety measure, an additional lane one closure has been introduced between the exit and entry slips at junction 25 westbound from around 4pm today and is expected to remain in place until the early hours of Thursday morning.

This is expected to lead to congestion in this area, especially around peak traffic periods.

During the closure, drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys or find alternative routes if at all possible.

Work to replace the parapets began yesterday. During the overnight work, there are also night-time hard shoulder and lane one and two closures of the M62 eastbound and westbound carriageways and night-time alternate lane closure of the A644 Wakefield Road roundabout below the bridge for installing and removing the temporary edge protection.