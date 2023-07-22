News you can trust since 1853
Duane Holmes: Halifax's Acapulco nightclub pays tribute to young staff member who died this morning

A Halifax town centre nightclub has paid tribute to a young member of its team who died this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 19:30 BST

The Acapulco said Duane Holmes will be missed by all of his colleagues, who include his brother who also works there.

The club posted this evening (Saturday): “It's with great sadness we have heard about this passing of Duane, one of the Acapulco team members, this morning.

"The thoughts of our entire team are with the family and friends of Duane, especially with his brother Declan who also is one of our team members.

The Acapulco nightclub in Halifax has paid tribute to Duane Holmes, who died this morningThe Acapulco nightclub in Halifax has paid tribute to Duane Holmes, who died this morning
"Duane was a key member of our team who will be missed by all of his fellow team members and many of our regular customers.”

People have been posting messages on social media in honour of the young man.

One said: “Fly high, king. Best dancer to ever grace that dance floor.”

Another said: “No one took the mighty Acca on like our brother Duane. He’ll be missed and loved forever.”

One posted: “Fly high Duane. What a beautiful soul you were.”

And one said: “Rest in peace Duane. Love goes out to your family and friends. May you rest easy.”

