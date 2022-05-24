Duke of Wellington veteran forced to abandon running from John O'Groats to Lands End for three charities after sustaining injury

Eddie Towler

Eddie Towler, 54, from Bradford, joined the 1st Battalion The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment aged 16 and served for 12 years, with postings to Northern Ireland, Canada, Norway, Kenya and various locations in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie was set to run around 850 miles across 16 days, beginning on May 13, averaging around 60 miles a day, to raise money for The Army Benevolent Fund, the Multiple Sclerosis Society and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.

But Eddie sustained an injury on the fifth day and has had to cancel the event from that point onwards.