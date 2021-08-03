Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Association to hold memorial service at Halifax Minster

This will be followed by a victory beating at the Regimental Memorial, in the town centre, at Woolshops, by the Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums.

The names of those to be remembered that the association have gathered so far are:

If you are aware of any further members of the Regiment who should be remembering please let John Hogg know on [email protected] together with the date they died, their years of service and a short paragraph (two or three lines) about their time in the Regiment.