Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Association to hold memorial service at Halifax Minster
The Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Association will hold a memorial service at Halifax Minster on Saturday, October 2 to remember the regimental members who have died during the Covid pandemic.
This will be followed by a victory beating at the Regimental Memorial, in the town centre, at Woolshops, by the Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums.
The names of those to be remembered that the association have gathered so far are:
John Wilson 2020-03-09
John Hepenstall 2020-03-15
Jim Briston 2020-03-30
Jack Scroby 2020-04-25
Gerald Reddington 2020-07-17
John O’Donnell 2020-07-20
Geoff Hunter 2020-07-27
Brian C.T. Faithfull 2020-09-23
Mike Tinsley 2020-10-26
Frederick Rawson 2021-01-12
Alan Thackery 2021-01-21
Peter Mitchell 2021-01-23
Tom Moore 2021-02-02
David Peckover 2021-05-09
John Greenway 2021-05-09
Dick Mundell 2021-06-05
If you are aware of any further members of the Regiment who should be remembering please let John Hogg know on [email protected] together with the date they died, their years of service and a short paragraph (two or three lines) about their time in the Regiment.