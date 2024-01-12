Crews were deployed to tackle an e-bike on fire in a Halifax house this morning.

Teams from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick fire stations were called out to the blaze at a home on Bland Street on the edge of Halifax town centre at 5.19am.

They said the e-bike was in the front room of the property.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Firefighters said smoke detectors were fitted at the address but did not go off.

If you see a fire in progress, dial 999.