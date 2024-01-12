E-bikes: Firefighters called to Halifax house to put out e-bike on fire this morning
Teams from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick fire stations were called out to the blaze at a home on Bland Street on the edge of Halifax town centre at 5.19am.
They said the e-bike was in the front room of the property.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.
Firefighters said smoke detectors were fitted at the address but did not go off.
If you see a fire in progress, dial 999.
For fire safety information and to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.