Early Christmas gifts for young FC Halifax Town fans

Young FC Halifax Town fans were handed an early Christmas present when they received a free replica shirt at an event attended by manager Pete Wild and some of his players.

Dozens of young Shaymen fans queued up to meet the manager and players Josh Staunton, Cameron King and Tobi Sho-Silva at Galactic Golf in Halifax town centre, as well as have their photo taken with them and receive a free Town shirt, courtesy of sponsors Core Facility.

Colette Watts (far left) and Drew Woodhouse (far right) with from Josh Staunton, Pete Wild, Cameron King and Tobi Sho-Silva

Managing director of Core, Colette Watts said: “We’ve worked closely with the local community for 15 years and we do a lot of work with local charities.

“By doing something like this, we wanted to create that feel-good factor and give something back to the community, as well as having that sense of pride seeing our brand on the pitch every week.

“It was a really good event, lots of happy, smiling faces.”

It was one of a series of giveaway events that have taken place this month, with Harvey’s of Halifax hosting the first, and the final one taking place at The Shay on Saturday before FC Halifax Town’s National League clash with Notts County.