Easter services in Halifax: Actual donkey guest of honour at Halifax Minster
Halifax Minster had a special guest at its service on Sunday – a real live donkey.
The creature was central to the Palm Sunday service, which which began at Halifax Woolshops.
A procession, led by the donkey and the minster’s choir then made its way to Halifax Minster.
Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber, said: “Every year we try and have a real donkey on Palm Sunday – just like we do at Christmas time – and it is always a big hit with worshippers, both young and old.”
Here are when the Minster will be holding its services over Easter:
Maundy Thursday (April 6) – Organ recital at 1pm by Adam Field – one of the Minster’s organists and organ scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge.
Eucharist service, beginning at 7.30pm, will include foot-washing and a vigil until midnight.
Good Friday (April 7) – The Liturgy of Good Friday from 1.30pm to 3pm.
April 8 – The Easter vigil begins with the lighting of a bonfire in the grounds of the Minster at 7pm. The new Pascal Easter Candle will be lit and candles then given out to the congregation. This is followed by a candlelight procession through town to the Gathering Place, and finally a short service in the Minster.
Easter Day (April 9) – Sung Eucharist at with organ, brass, and the minster choirs.
For more details about any of these services, visit the Minster website at www.halifaxminster.org.uk or ring the Minster office on 01422 355436.