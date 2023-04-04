The creature was central to the Palm Sunday service, which which began at Halifax Woolshops.

A procession, led by the donkey and the minster’s choir then made its way to Halifax Minster.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber, said: “Every year we try and have a real donkey on Palm Sunday – just like we do at Christmas time – and it is always a big hit with worshippers, both young and old.”

The procession to Halifax Minster

Here are when the Minster will be holding its services over Easter:

Maundy Thursday (April 6) – Organ recital at 1pm by Adam Field – one of the Minster’s organists and organ scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Eucharist service, beginning at 7.30pm, will include foot-washing and a vigil until midnight.

Good Friday (April 7) – The Liturgy of Good Friday from 1.30pm to 3pm.

April 8 – The Easter vigil begins with the lighting of a bonfire in the grounds of the Minster at 7pm. The new Pascal Easter Candle will be lit and candles then given out to the congregation. This is followed by a candlelight procession through town to the Gathering Place, and finally a short service in the Minster.

Easter Day (April 9) – Sung Eucharist at with organ, brass, and the minster choirs.

