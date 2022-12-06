Pink Pepper, on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd, scooped the prize for Best Indian Restaurant in West Yorkshire at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards International.

The team picked up their award at a ceremony in London last night (Monday).

Guljar Ali, who runs Pink Pepper with his sister and brother-in-law, said: “We are extremely happy and grateful for all the continuing support from our lovely customers.

The Pink Pepper team

"Hard work has paid off and we are proud.

"It has been a very hard first few months and we are extremely proud.”

The elegant restaurant – complete with pink decor – has been open since May, serving delicious South Asian food.

Speaking soon after it opened, Guljar said: “Our ambition is to offer the best quality South Asian cuisine in Mytholmroyd and the neighbouring areas.”

