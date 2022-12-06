News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eating out: Calderdale eaterie named Best Indian Restaurant in West Yorkshire at prestigious awards

A Calder Valley Indian restaurant has been named the best in West Yorkshire.

By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:40pm

Pink Pepper, on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd, scooped the prize for Best Indian Restaurant in West Yorkshire at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards International.

The team picked up their award at a ceremony in London last night (Monday).

Hide Ad

Guljar Ali, who runs Pink Pepper with his sister and brother-in-law, said: “We are extremely happy and grateful for all the continuing support from our lovely customers.

The Pink Pepper team
Most Popular

"Hard work has paid off and we are proud.

"It has been a very hard first few months and we are extremely proud.”

Hide Ad

The elegant restaurant – complete with pink decor – has been open since May, serving delicious South Asian food.

Speaking soon after it opened, Guljar said: “Our ambition is to offer the best quality South Asian cuisine in Mytholmroyd and the neighbouring areas.”

Hide Ad

It will be serving a special Christmas meal on Christmas Day and an Elvis impersonator on New Year’s Eve.

Read More
Eating out: Meet the team behind elegant Indian restaurant that has finally open...
West YorkshireCalderdale