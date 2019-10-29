Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth to £170 million

Musician Ed Sheeran has nearly doubled his wealth over the past year to become the richest young British star.

The Halifax-born singer, 28, has topped Heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK’s wealthiest stars aged 30 and under, having jumped from an estimated worth of £94m in 2017 to £170m.

Sheeran, who was in second place last year, has taken fellow music star Adele’s position at the top of the list as she turned 31 in May.

The increase in Sheeran’s wealth is partly due to his world record breaking, highest-grossing two-year Divide Tour. It saw him play more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans since March 2017, including two dates at Roundhay Park in Leeds in August.

In addition, Sheeran’s songwriting efforts have helped him to shift 150 million records across the world for both himself and other artists including Justin Bieber, Anne-Marie and Rita Ora, bringing him sizeable royalties.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 30, is at number two with an estimated wealth of £90m, the majority of which comes from his decade playing the boy wizard in the hit film franchise.

In third place is One Direction star Harry Styles, 25, with an estimated fortune of £64m. Head and shoulders above his boy band co-stars, Styles’ financial gains are largely down to his solo career, which saw him earn an estimated £12m from his 2017/2018 world tour, as well as a reported £8m deal as a Gucci ambassador.

The rest of the top 10 largely includes Styles’ One Direction bandmates, with Niall Horan, 26, in fifth place (£54.8m); Doncaster-born Louis Tomlinson, 27, in seventh place (£46m), Liam Payne, 26, in eighth place (£44m) and Bradford-born former band member Zayn Malik, 26, at number 10 (£38m).

