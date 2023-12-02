News you can trust since 1853
These celebrities all went to school in Calderdale

Ed Sheeran, Embrace, Sally Wainwright: 9 famous people who you may not know went to school in Halifax, Hipperholme, Rishworth and other parts of Calderdale

Calderdale has so many brilliant schools – and there are some celebrities who think so too.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 19:24 GMT

We have compiled a list of some of the most famous people who went to school in the area including which schools they went to – from a Hollyoaks actor and TV weatherman to a globally successful pop star.

How many of these people did you know went to school here and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Ed Sheeran, Hannah Cockroft, Sally Wainwright: 9 famous faces who went to school in Halifax - from pop stars to a TV weatherman

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School.

Former British Lions player Brian Moore

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School.

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

