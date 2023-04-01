News you can trust since 1853
International superstar Ed Sheeran was born in Halifax and, as a young child, went to Rishworth School
Ed Sheeran, Hannah Cockroft, Sally Wainwright: 9 famous faces who went to school in Halifax - from pop stars to a TV weatherman

Calderdale’s schools have helped produce plenty of fantastic people – including some familiar faces.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Here we take a look at some of the most famous people who went to school in the area and which schools they went to – from a Hollyoaks actor to a globally successful pop star.

How many of these people did you know went to school here and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

Actor Paul Opacic Paul is an actor who has starred in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street. He went to school at what was then Heath Grammar School - now The Crossley Heath School

Former British Lions player Brian Moore lived in Illingworth and attended the Crossley and Porter School - now know as The Crossley Heath School. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Blue Peter Presenter John Noakes went to Shelf Council School, in Shelf, and then to Rishworth School

Joe Duttine plays Tim Metcalfe in Coronation Street and went to Rishworth School

