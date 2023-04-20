News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
6 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
6 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Eid al-Fitr 2023: More than 100 people gather in Calderdale town to share Iftar meal

Scores of people got together in Todmorden to share an Iftar dinner together.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST

More than 100 people gathered at Todmorden Town Hall on Tuesday night for the sunset meal enjoyed by Muslims when breaking their fasts during Ramadan.

The event was organised by Integrate Todmorden - a community group dedicated to breaking down racial and religious barriers in the North West and Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nadeem Mir, Chair of Integrate Todmorden, said: “There’s so much misunderstanding about the Muslim community these day that people often miss a simple but crucial fact – we’re British too.

People gathered at Todmorden Town HallPeople gathered at Todmorden Town Hall
People gathered at Todmorden Town Hall
Most Popular

“Todmorden is a wonderfully diverse community, and it’s all the better for it.

"Events like this provide a safe space for people to discuss and learn about different cultures, breaking down stereotypes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Quran teaches us to be kind and generous to our neighbours, of all faiths and none, and that’s exactly what this open Iftar event was about.”

Read More
Planning applications: Bid to turn Calderdale Grade II listed town hall into 60 ...
Related topics:CalderdaleNorth WestYorkshire