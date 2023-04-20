More than 100 people gathered at Todmorden Town Hall on Tuesday night for the sunset meal enjoyed by Muslims when breaking their fasts during Ramadan.

The event was organised by Integrate Todmorden - a community group dedicated to breaking down racial and religious barriers in the North West and Yorkshire.

Nadeem Mir, Chair of Integrate Todmorden, said: “There’s so much misunderstanding about the Muslim community these day that people often miss a simple but crucial fact – we’re British too.

People gathered at Todmorden Town Hall

“Todmorden is a wonderfully diverse community, and it’s all the better for it.

"Events like this provide a safe space for people to discuss and learn about different cultures, breaking down stereotypes.

