Eid ul Fitr 2023: Eid Mubarak from Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques

Families across Calderdale are celebrating the arrival of Eid-ul-Fit today (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

After a month of fasting for Ramadan, Muslims across the borough will gather with friends and family for the festival.

Ramadan is a spiritual time of self-control and self-reflection, and a time for giving charity and thinking of those across the world who are less fortunate.

Nadeem Mir, Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: “During Ramadan, the mosques across Calderdale have raised money to help those most in need.

Nadeem Mir,  Chair of Calderdale Council of MosquesNadeem Mir,  Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques
Nadeem Mir,  Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques
"We have supported the homeless and those suffering poverty in Calderdale and abroad.”

He added: “Eid is all about children and families, sharing gifts and socialising.

"It is not just about your own family but making sure families that don’t have the funds to celebrate Eid are given money to buy new clothes and gifts. This allows them to celebrate this special day together.

"We achieve this by mosques collecting a prescribed amount of money from each abled Muslim prior to Eid and donating it to those in need.

"Amid the many global crises, I pray the Almighty eases the suffering across the world and brings peace.

"Wishing you all Eid Mubarak.”

