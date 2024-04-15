Crowds flocked to Jamia Madni Masjid, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday to celebrate Eid ul Fitr and enjoy a host of stalls and attractions.
They included children’s rides, dinosaurs, trampolines, Transformers, a penalty shoot out, super cars and a bouncy castle.
There was also face painting, mehndi, a police vehicle to have a look around, soft archery and a huge variety of tasty refreshments.
Eid ul Fitr 2024: All out photos from a brilliant Eid Fest at Halifax's Jamia Madni Mosque
Having a go at soft archery Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Eid ul Fitr 2024: All out photos from a brilliant Eid Fest at Halifax's Jamia Madni Mosque
Enjoying the children's rides Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Eid ul Fitr 2024: All out photos from a brilliant Eid Fest at Halifax's Jamia Madni Mosque
Eid Fest at Central Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque, Gibbet Street, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Eid ul Fitr 2024: All out photos from a brilliant Eid Fest at Halifax's Jamia Madni Mosque
Having a go on one of the rides Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald