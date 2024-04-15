Crowds flocked to Jamia Madni Masjid, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday to celebrate Eid ul Fitr and enjoy a host of stalls and attractions.

They included children’s rides, dinosaurs, trampolines, Transformers, a penalty shoot out, super cars and a bouncy castle.

There was also face painting, mehndi, a police vehicle to have a look around, soft archery and a huge variety of tasty refreshments.

All photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

