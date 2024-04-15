Volunteers from Halifax Community Fridge at Eid FestVolunteers from Halifax Community Fridge at Eid Fest
Volunteers from Halifax Community Fridge at Eid Fest

Eid ul Fitr 2024: All our photos from a brilliant Eid Fest at Halifax's Jamia Madni Mosque

There was a funfair, face painting, food and more as Halifax’s Eid Fest returned for 2024.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 14:48 BST

Crowds flocked to Jamia Madni Masjid, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday to celebrate Eid ul Fitr and enjoy a host of stalls and attractions.

They included children’s rides, dinosaurs, trampolines, Transformers, a penalty shoot out, super cars and a bouncy castle.

There was also face painting, mehndi, a police vehicle to have a look around, soft archery and a huge variety of tasty refreshments.

All photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

If you have an event you would like to us to cover or a story to share, you can contact our reporting team by emailing [email protected].

Having a go at soft archery

Having a go at soft archery Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Enjoying the children's rides

Enjoying the children's rides Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Eid Fest at Central Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque, Gibbet Street, Halifax

Eid Fest at Central Jamia Masjid Madni Mosque, Gibbet Street, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Having a go on one of the rides

Having a go on one of the rides Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

