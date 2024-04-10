Eid ul Fitr 2024: Eid Mubarak message from Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques and celebrations at Eid Fest this weekend
It comes at the end of Ramadan – the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – during which Muslims across the world fast for 30 days.
It is one of the five obligatory pillars of Islam. Fasting is mandatory for all Muslims who are fit and healthy, and have reached the age of puberty.
Muslims across Calderdale have been waking up at around 4.45 am – sunrise - and having a meal to start their fast, then refraining from food and water until sunset - at around 8pm.
It is a spiritual time of self-control and self-reflection, a time for giving charity and thinking of those across the world who are less fortunate.
Nadeem Mir, chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: “During this month, the mosques across Calderdale have raised money to help those most in need.
"Halifax Community Fridge has been active every day providing much needed assistance for those in need.
"This year, the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza has been of particular concern for Muslims across Calderdale.”
The end of Ramadan is identified by the sighting of the new moon and for many, Eid will start with morning prayers followed by visits to the cemetery and meeting and greeting of friends and family.
Nadeem said: “Eid is all about children and families, sharing gifts and socialising.
"It is not just about your own family but making sure families that don’t have the funds to celebrate Eid are given money to buy new clothes and gifts. This allows them to celebrate this special day together.
"We achieve this by mosques collecting a prescribed amount of money from each abled Muslim prior to Eid and donating it to those in need.
"Amid the suffering of innocent civilians in Palestine, Eid this year will be a sombre event for many Muslim households as we pray for peace across the whole world.
"Wishing you all Eid Mubarak.”
A free, fun festival is taking place in Halifax to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday, April 13.
Eid Fest will be held in the grounds of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, and all are welcome.
It will include children’s rides, dinosaurs, Transformers, trampolines, a penalty shoot out, super cars, a bouncy castle, face painting and mehndi.
There will also be soft archery and plenty of refreshment stalls.
Men and children are welcome from 10am until 1pm, and women and children are welcome between 3pm and 7pm.