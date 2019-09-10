Elder restaurant in Halifax named as new entry in the Good Food Guide 2020

A Halifax restaurant based in the Piece Hall has been named in the Good Food Guide 2020.

This year’s Good Food Guide sports 14 new entries from Yorkshire, including Elder based in Halifax.

Elder comes from the team behind The Bootleg Belly pop-up restaurants - drawing upon years of experience to bring their concept of ‘quirky British’ dining to Halifax in 2017.

Owner and Head Chef Justin Thomas started out in catering at restaurants in London and Leeds, including Head Chef at Kendall's Bistro and Head of Food Development at Friends of Ham.

Elder offers an informal drinking and dining experience - serving up a daytime and evening menu based on fantastic British ingredients from great producers matched with a great wine list, craft beers and locally roasted coffee - 7 days a week.

The annual Good Food guidebook to the best restaurants in the UK, which is nearly 70 years old, lists 1,200 of the top places to eat.

The 2019 Guide, which has been published by Waitrose since 2013 includes just two restaurants out of the 75 listed from Yorkshire in its top 50 selection.

The Black Swan, in 34th place, is scored seven out of ten, while Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds city centre, also with seven points, is at number 39.

Yorkshire boasts 14 new entries:

· Roots, York

· Restaurant Number 20, Port Mulgrave, Yorkshire

· Stuzzi, Leeds

· Cave du Cochon, York

· Host, Ilkley, Yorkshire

· The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton, Yorkshire

· Matt Healy x The Foundry, Leeds

· Devour at The Dyehouse, Holmfirth, Yorkshire

· Clam & Cork, Doncaster

· Elder, Halifax, Yorkshire

· Mademoiselles, Whitby, Yorkshire

· Punch Bar & Tapas, Honley, Yorkshire

· Los Moros, York

· The Plough Inn, Scalby, Yorkshire