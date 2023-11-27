A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Elland.

The accident happened on Lowfields Way at 12.16pm on Saturday and involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a red Honda Civic.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or the events leading up to the crash.

The crash happened on Lowfields Way in Elland

Any drivers with dashboard cameras who were in the area around the time of this collision are also being asked to check whether they have any relevant footage that might help police.