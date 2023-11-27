News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Elland accident: Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Elland

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Elland.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The accident happened on Lowfields Way at 12.16pm on Saturday and involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a red Honda Civic.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or the events leading up to the crash.

Most Popular
The crash happened on Lowfields Way in EllandThe crash happened on Lowfields Way in Elland
The crash happened on Lowfields Way in Elland

Any drivers with dashboard cameras who were in the area around the time of this collision are also being asked to check whether they have any relevant footage that might help police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 647 of November 25.

Related topics:MotorcyclistPoliceWest Yorkshire Police