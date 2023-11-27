Elland accident: Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Elland
The accident happened on Lowfields Way at 12.16pm on Saturday and involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a red Honda Civic.
Police say the motorcyclist was taken hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or the events leading up to the crash.
Any drivers with dashboard cameras who were in the area around the time of this collision are also being asked to check whether they have any relevant footage that might help police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 647 of November 25.