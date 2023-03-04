Elland-based charity receives £1500 from Tesco’s community grant scheme

Equipped4learning was founded in 2019 by an Occupational Therapist from Elland, in order to provide specialist equipment for children and young adults, who fall under the Neurodiverse umbrella, to enable them to access their curriculum, throughout West Yorkshire.

Identified as an area of need, as budgets are squeezed even tighter, Equipped4learning grants up to three pieces of equipment (funds permitting) throughout three application months a year (March, June, and October).

Charity founder, Nicky Bament said: “Grants like these are invaluable for our small charity, as we have to fundraise for all our monies and 100% goes on applications, which we have seen steadily increase each application window. It’s humbling to think local people have got behind our charity and supported us with their blue token and a huge thank you to Tesco for allowing us the opportunity and a chance to spread the word further about us and the work we do.”

Charity founder, Nicky Bament

Claire de Silva, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes like Equipped4learning and especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Tesco Community Grants continues to give local projects the boost they need to help their communities thrive. We are pleased to have been able to help so many local good causes over the years and look forward to seeing what community organisations can achieve in the future with the right resources.”

