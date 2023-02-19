The competition has returned for the first year since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following more than a year of local tasting panels and regional heats, Elland Brewery’s 1872 Porter – a 6.5 per cent ABV deep ruby porter that has been awarded the top prize previously three times - has been named overall champion.

Competition judge Christine Cryne described it as “a jet black strong porter, with alcohol, green apples and chocolate on the nose”.

Brewery manager Ryan Truswell, left, and director Steve Francis at Elland Brewery

She added: "The porter is citrus, sweet milk chocolate on a smooth full flavoured palette, complex but easy drinking. The fruitiness fades to a roasted dryness where the sweet chocolate lingers and spiciness builds.”

Scott Hutchinson, from Elland Brewery, said: “Thank you so much to the judges, tasters, organisers, and everyone involved with the Great British Beer Festival Winter for judging our flagship 1872 Porter the Champion Winter Beer of Britain for the fourth time in our 20-year history. We'll have to change the bottle labels again.

“As a tiny independent cask brewery, the support of CAMRA and its members is utterly invaluable to us.

"Steve, Joe, Rob and Scott (for that is all of us) would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who continues to trust our commitment to quality traditional ales.

“Like everyone else, Elland Brewery has had to weather some storms in the past couple of years.

"Lockdown tried to end us, the current economic climate is rocking the boat, the UK pub trade is taking a hammering, cask is always under threat, but we firmly believe that cask is king and quality will always shine.”

The Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition marked the first day of the Great British Beer Festival Winter, which provides an opportunity to showcase the best traditional winter brews in the country.

Laura Emson, CAMRA’s national director responsible for the competition, said: “Congratulations to Elland on their win. This was a highly competitive final round.