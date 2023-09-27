News you can trust since 1853
Elland Bridge incident: Tragedy as man pulled from canal in Calderdale water rescue yesterday dies

A man pulled from a Calderdale canal yesterday has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
As the Courier reported yesterday (Tuesday) police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Elland at 1.54pm after a man was spotted face down in the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Elland Bridge.

An air ambulance was deployed and he was taken to hospital but police have confirmed today that he did not survive.

Police are keen to trace two people who helped pull the man from the canal.

Emergency services vehicles at Elland Bridge yesterdayEmergency services vehicles at Elland Bridge yesterday
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for further treatment after receiving medical attention at the scene but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

"Police in Calderdale are also appealing for two members of the public who helped to pull pull the male from the canal but left the scene without leaving their details to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 835 of September 26.”