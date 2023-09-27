Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Courier reported yesterday (Tuesday) police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Elland at 1.54pm after a man was spotted face down in the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Elland Bridge.

An air ambulance was deployed and he was taken to hospital but police have confirmed today that he did not survive.

Police are keen to trace two people who helped pull the man from the canal.

Emergency services vehicles at Elland Bridge yesterday

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for further treatment after receiving medical attention at the scene but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.