Elland company donates Snowdog sculpture back to Kirkwood Hospice
A company in Elland which successfully bid for a Snowdogs Support Life sculpture has donated it back to the charity which organised the event.
The art trail was organised by The Kirkwood Hospice, Huddersfield, in association with Wild in Art, and saw 67 fibre-glass designs land across Kirklees in September.
The sculptures were then auctioned off at Rybrook Jaguar Land Rover in Huddersfield, last month to raise money for the local charity - with Elland company NaughtOne purchasing a Snowdog designed by one of their logistics supervisors, before donating it back to The Kirkwood.
Simon Whitehead worked on the design with his friend and artist, Gustavo Mainetti and dedicated it to the volunteers of The Kirkwood Hospice.
The creative duo asked the charity’s volunteers what volunteering and the hospice meant to them and the heartfelt messages they received were then transposed onto the sculpture.
Simon said: “We wanted the Snowdog design to reflect the incredible impact the volunteers at The Kirkwood Hospice make in the Kirklees community.
“What better way to convey that than with the lovely words of the volunteers themselves”.