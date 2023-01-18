Police say the incident happened on the Elland bypass near Lowfields Business Park.

Firefighters and paramedics have been deployed and the road is closed from Ainley Top towards Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has led to significant traffic disruption on the A629 between Salterhebble and Ainley Top in both directions,” they said.

The crash happened this morning

"Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes.”

Some travellers are reporting hour-long tailbacks on the A629 this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has warned any of its patients coming to Calderdale Royal Hospital for an appointment that they may be delayed by the tailbacks being caused by the road being shut.

They also said: “Our staff shuttle buses are currently stuck in the traffic and our teams are looking to get some smaller vehicles out soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad