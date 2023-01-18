Police were called at 6.55am today (Wednesday) to the accident on the Elland Riorges Link, close to Lowfields Business Park.

Two cars were involved in the crash – a Honda Jazz and a Peugeot 2008.

The Peugeot driver was taken to hospital. His injuries are currently being described by police as “life-threatening”.

The crash happened this morning

The Honda driver attended hospital, where she was found to have minor injuries and was later discharged.

The Ainley Top-bound carriageway of the A629 Calderdale Way has now reopened, but the Halifax-bound carriageway remains closed for further investigations.

Police say this closure is likely to remain in place until late afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Motorists are thanked for their patience and are advised to find an alternative route.”

Some travellers were reporting hour-long tailbacks on the A629 earlier today.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has warned any of its patients coming to Calderdale Royal Hospital for an appointment that they may be delayed by the tailbacks being caused by the road being shut.

They said: “The accident on the Elland Bypass going towards Halifax is still causing very long tailbacks.

"If you are coming to Halifax for an appointment please bear in this mind.

"Our staff shuttle buses are running alternative routes but please allow extra time for your journey.”

First says its 503 bus service is being diverted from Ainley Top towards the Sun Inn at Rastrick and then left into Dewsbury Road to Elland.